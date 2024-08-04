Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 87.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,662 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Money Management Inc. lifted its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 780,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,652,000 after acquiring an additional 18,298 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 1,734.4% during the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 354,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,037,000 after acquiring an additional 335,528 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 180,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,270,000 after acquiring an additional 22,917 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp lifted its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 142,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,737,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Ratio Wealth Group lifted its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Ratio Wealth Group now owns 130,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,019,000 after acquiring an additional 15,633 shares during the period.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQE opened at $84.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.55. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 1-year low of $70.18 and a 1-year high of $92.06.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Dividend Announcement

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1796 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

