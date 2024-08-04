DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) PT Raised to $127.00

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 8.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:DASH opened at $117.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.55, a PEG ratio of 40.25 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.35. DoorDash has a one year low of $69.90 and a one year high of $143.34.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.28). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that DoorDash will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other DoorDash news, insider Keith Yandell sold 12,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total value of $1,351,921.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,079,047.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 131,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total transaction of $14,686,759.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 12,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total transaction of $1,351,921.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,651 shares in the company, valued at $18,079,047.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 459,016 shares of company stock valued at $50,325,396. Corporate insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,303,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259,976 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,775,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,381,000 after purchasing an additional 772,977 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in DoorDash by 0.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,470,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,242,000 after acquiring an additional 74,504 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in DoorDash by 4.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,469,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,281,000 after acquiring an additional 242,956 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in DoorDash by 11,416.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,455,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425,115 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

