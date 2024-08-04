Drilling Tools International (DTI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Drilling Tools International (NASDAQ:DTI – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Drilling Tools International to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Drilling Tools International has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Drilling Tools International (NASDAQ:DTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $36.97 million during the quarter. Drilling Tools International had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 8.21%. On average, analysts expect Drilling Tools International to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Drilling Tools International stock opened at $5.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $149.45 million, a PE ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of -0.92. Drilling Tools International has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $6.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.49.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Drilling Tools International in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock.

Drilling Tools International Corporation provides oilfield equipment and services to oil and natural gas sectors in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers downhole tool rentals, machining, and inspection services to support the global drilling and wellbore construction industry. The company also provides products are bottom hole assembly components, such as stabilizers, subs, non-magnetic and steel drill collars, hole openers, and roller reamers, as well as drill pipe and drill pipe accessories; ancillary equipment and handling tools to support its rental platform, including float valves, ring gauges, tool baskets, lift bail, lift subs, mud magnets, elevators, bracket and bail assemblies, slips, tongs, stabbing guides and safety clamps; and blowout preventers, and pressure control accessory equipment.

