Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) PT Lowered to $12.00

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.52% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.44.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Performance

NYSE DNB opened at $11.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.75, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.11. Dun & Bradstreet has a twelve month low of $8.68 and a twelve month high of $12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The business had revenue of $576.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.77 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a positive return on equity of 11.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dun & Bradstreet

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 7,260.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 129.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dun & Bradstreet

(Get Free Report)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.