Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Bought by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 47.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,067 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Dynatrace by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $2,320,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 732,491 shares in the company, valued at $33,994,907.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $681,164.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,514,277.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $2,320,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 732,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,994,907.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,274 shares of company stock valued at $3,883,271. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Dynatrace from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.61.

Dynatrace Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of DT stock opened at $41.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.75. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.52 and a 12 month high of $61.41. The company has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 79.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.04.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $380.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.20 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Further Reading

