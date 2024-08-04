Eagle Financial Services, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (OTCMKTS:EFSI)

Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th.
Eagle Financial Services Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:EFSI opened at $33.82 on Friday. Eagle Financial Services has a 52 week low of $27.02 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.23 and its 200-day moving average is $30.44. The company has a market capitalization of $120.40 million, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.48.
About Eagle Financial Services
