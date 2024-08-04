easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Shares Down 9.2%

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 9.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.44 and last traded at $5.44. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.99.
easyJet Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.75 and a 200 day moving average of $6.32.
About easyJet
easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. The company engages in the provision of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing activities; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.
