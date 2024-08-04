Eaton (NYSE:ETN) PT Lowered to $315.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Wells Fargo & Company from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Eaton in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price (up previously from $340.00) on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. HSBC boosted their target price on Eaton from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Eaton from $279.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.53.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $280.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $317.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.49. Eaton has a 52 week low of $191.82 and a 52 week high of $345.19. The company has a market cap of $112.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 15.12%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Eaton news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $801,725.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,738.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

