Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC decreased its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EIX. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International in the 1st quarter worth about $2,178,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 6.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 788,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,759,000 after acquiring an additional 48,058 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 150.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 169,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,004,000 after acquiring an additional 102,000 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the first quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Edison International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EIX. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group cut Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Edison International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Edison International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.27.

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $82.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Edison International has a 52 week low of $58.82 and a 52 week high of $83.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.18.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Edison International had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Edison International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.84%.

Insider Activity at Edison International

In other Edison International news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 32,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total transaction of $2,604,300.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,575,159.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $758,003.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,576.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 32,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total transaction of $2,604,300.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,575,159.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 141,738 shares of company stock worth $10,916,903. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

