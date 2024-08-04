Efstathios A. Kouninis Sells 750 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Stock

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $54,067.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,211.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ PEGA opened at $67.03 on Friday. Pegasystems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.66 and a fifty-two week high of $72.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 81.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.30. Pegasystems had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The business had revenue of $351.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.63%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEGA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 2.7% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 13,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Pegasystems by 219.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 0.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PEGA shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Pegasystems from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Pegasystems from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pegasystems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.60.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

