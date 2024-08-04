Ellington Financial (EFC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.07). Ellington Financial had a net margin of 66.65% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $31.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.68 million. On average, analysts expect Ellington Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ellington Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Ellington Financial stock opened at $12.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.38 and a 200 day moving average of $11.99. Ellington Financial has a 12 month low of $10.88 and a 12 month high of $13.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99, a current ratio of 46.79 and a quick ratio of 46.79.

Ellington Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is presently 243.75%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EFC. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Ellington Financial from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Ellington Financial from $15.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Ellington Financial in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ellington Financial news, CIO Michael W. Vranos sold 5,900 shares of Ellington Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $71,508.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 179,655 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,177,418.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CIO Michael W. Vranos sold 8,300 shares of Ellington Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $100,845.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 160,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,619.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock worth $272,866 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

