EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Northland Capmk lowered EMCORE from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of EMCORE in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Get EMCORE alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on EMCORE

EMCORE Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EMKR opened at $1.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.53. EMCORE has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.51.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.51. EMCORE had a negative return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 68.57%. The firm had revenue of $19.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.00 million. On average, analysts expect that EMCORE will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at EMCORE

In related news, major shareholder Archon Capital Management Llc sold 1,255,258 shares of EMCORE stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total transaction of $1,405,888.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EMCORE

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EMCORE stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 887,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,100 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned about 11.48% of EMCORE worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

EMCORE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fiber optic gyro, ring laser gyro, and micro electromechanical system-based inertial sensors and systems in the United States and internationally. It offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as gyroscopes and multi-axis sensors, inertial measurement units, fiber optic gyroscopes, quartz micro electromechanical systems, inertial navigation systems, tactical navigation, and naval and amphibious navigation, as well as radar positioning and pointing systems, and battlefield/artillery survey systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EMCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.