Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (EDN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima to post earnings of ($1.00) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 25.90%. The business had revenue of $331.11 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:EDN opened at $15.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $21.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.45. The company has a market cap of $699.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

About Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima is involved in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima operates as a subsidiary of Empresa de Energía del Cono Sur SA.

