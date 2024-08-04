Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $52.67

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$52.67 and last traded at C$52.61, with a volume of 10077332 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$52.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. CIBC boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$53.63.

Enbridge Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$49.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$48.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of C$112.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.88.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.81 by C$0.11. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of C$11.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.24 billion. Equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.8613689 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.915 dividend. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 138.64%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

