Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. decreased its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the period. Burney Co. owned 0.14% of Encore Capital Group worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ECPG. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in Encore Capital Group by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 916,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,534,000 after buying an additional 401,324 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Encore Capital Group by 200.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 280,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,256,000 after buying an additional 187,495 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,979,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,457,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Encore Capital Group by 17.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 394,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,006,000 after buying an additional 59,624 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Andrew Eric Asch sold 1,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $62,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at $903,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Encore Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of ECPG stock opened at $47.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.74 and a twelve month high of $54.55.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $328.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.83 million. Encore Capital Group had a negative net margin of 16.30% and a positive return on equity of 9.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Encore Capital Group Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

