Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

EXK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $4.00 to $5.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXK. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 126.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,467,240 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $86,125,000 after buying an additional 13,657,121 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 60.1% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,781,056 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,972,000 after buying an additional 4,046,065 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,008,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,349,514 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,892,000 after purchasing an additional 188,787 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXK stock opened at $3.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.02. Endeavour Silver has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $5.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.00 and a beta of 1.69.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

