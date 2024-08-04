Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:UUUU) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C$0.03, reports. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 24.61%. The business had revenue of C$11.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.28 million.

Energy Fuels Stock Performance

Energy Fuels has a fifty-two week low of C$6.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 41.27 and a quick ratio of 19.23. The stock has a market cap of C$1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.55 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.29 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.56.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Capital downgraded Energy Fuels from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.