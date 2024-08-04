Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) Shares Down 11.4% Following Insider Selling

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) traded down 11.4% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $21.88 and last traded at $21.88. 67,659 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 272,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.70.

Specifically, insider Joseph P. Lyssikatos sold 3,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $85,408.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,089,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,038,636.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Enliven Therapeutics news, CEO Samuel Kintz sold 12,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total value of $278,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph P. Lyssikatos sold 3,099 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $85,408.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,089,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,038,636.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,163,210 shares of company stock valued at $26,079,845 over the last quarter. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ELVN. Baird R W raised Enliven Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Enliven Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Enliven Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 1.10.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.04. Analysts anticipate that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELVN. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 713,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,604,000 after purchasing an additional 305,397 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,020,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 37,632 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $443,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 11,420 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

