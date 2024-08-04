Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Upgraded at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Mizuho currently has $143.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ENTG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $146.80.

Entegris Trading Down 7.0 %

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $102.14 on Thursday. Entegris has a fifty-two week low of $84.13 and a fifty-two week high of $147.57. The stock has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $812.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.43 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Entegris will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entegris

In other news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 1,986 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total value of $265,806.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,727.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 5,005 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.74, for a total value of $624,323.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,316,004. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 1,986 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total value of $265,806.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,356 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,727.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,796 shares of company stock worth $9,870,921 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entegris

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Entegris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Entegris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

