Entergy (NYSE:ETR) PT Raised to $115.00 at Scotiabank

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $104.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential downside of 4.80% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Entergy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Entergy from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.50 price target (down from $117.00) on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Entergy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Entergy from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.12.

ETR stock opened at $120.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Entergy has a 52-week low of $87.10 and a 52-week high of $123.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.71. The company has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.71.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.16. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. Analysts predict that Entergy will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Entergy news, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total transaction of $1,003,284.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,465.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total transaction of $165,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,260.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total value of $1,003,284.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,465.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETR. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 64.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,170,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,690,000 after buying an additional 1,630,057 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at $127,675,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the first quarter valued at $92,257,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,961,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $400,901,000 after buying an additional 796,316 shares during the period. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,115,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,254,000 after buying an additional 706,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

