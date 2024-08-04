Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.10 and last traded at $28.14. 1,762,144 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 4,466,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EPD. StockNews.com raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.08.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EPD

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $61.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.23 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 10.48%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 82.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enterprise Products Partners

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JRM Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 505,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,316,000 after purchasing an additional 10,404 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 204,907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after buying an additional 29,112 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 289,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,630,000 after buying an additional 137,044 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,271,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Get Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.