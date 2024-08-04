Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th.
Equitable has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.2% annually over the last three years. Equitable has a dividend payout ratio of 13.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Equitable to earn $7.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.5%.
Equitable Trading Down 6.7 %
Shares of EQH opened at $39.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.87. Equitable has a 12-month low of $24.65 and a 12-month high of $44.50.
Analyst Ratings Changes
EQH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Equitable from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Equitable from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.18.
View Our Latest Research Report on EQH
Insider Transactions at Equitable
In related news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $429,564.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 111,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,806,775.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
About Equitable
Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Equitable
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Market Crash? No Problem for DoorDash Stock’s Impressive Earnings
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.