Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th.

Equitable has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.2% annually over the last three years. Equitable has a dividend payout ratio of 13.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Equitable to earn $7.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.5%.

Get Equitable alerts:

Equitable Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of EQH opened at $39.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.87. Equitable has a 12-month low of $24.65 and a 12-month high of $44.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equitable’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Equitable will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

EQH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Equitable from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Equitable from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.18.

View Our Latest Research Report on EQH

Insider Transactions at Equitable

In related news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $429,564.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 111,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,806,775.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Equitable

(Get Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.