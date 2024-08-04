Erin N. Kane Sells 1,558 Shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Stock

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) CEO Erin N. Kane sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $43,452.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,955,649.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

AdvanSix Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:ASIX opened at $27.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.71. AdvanSix Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.86 and a 1-year high of $40.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.05 and a 200 day moving average of $25.52. The firm has a market cap of $731.11 million, a PE ratio of 908.97 and a beta of 1.70.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $453.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.80 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.06%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AdvanSix Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AdvanSix Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdvanSix

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,134.04%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AdvanSix by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,579,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,271,000 after buying an additional 401,322 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the 4th quarter valued at $4,191,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AdvanSix by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 407,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,206,000 after buying an additional 131,400 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in AdvanSix by 227.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 150,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after buying an additional 104,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in AdvanSix by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 183,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after buying an additional 52,199 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of AdvanSix in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

