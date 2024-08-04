Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Posts Earnings Results

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Erste Group Bank had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter.

Erste Group Bank Stock Performance

EBKDY opened at $24.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.66 and a 200-day moving average of $23.15. The company has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.34. Erste Group Bank has a fifty-two week low of $16.58 and a fifty-two week high of $26.38.

Erste Group Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $1.416 dividend. This is a positive change from Erste Group Bank’s previous dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Erste Group Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BNP Paribas raised Erste Group Bank to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

Erste Group Bank Company Profile

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, and public sector customers. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments. It provides mortgage and consumer loans, investment products, current accounts, savings products, and credit cards, as well as cross selling products, such as leasing, insurance, and building society products.

