ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. ESAB had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $707.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. ESAB updated its FY33 guidance to $4.75-4.95 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.750-4.950 EPS.

ESAB Stock Performance

ESAB stock opened at $95.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. ESAB has a 1 year low of $61.43 and a 1 year high of $114.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.36.

ESAB Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from ESAB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ESAB shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of ESAB from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Oppenheimer started coverage on ESAB in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.14.

About ESAB

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

Featured Articles

