ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.750-4.950 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.6 billion-$2.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.7 billion. ESAB also updated its FY33 guidance to $4.75-4.95 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of ESAB from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of ESAB in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $103.14.

ESAB stock opened at $95.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. ESAB has a 52-week low of $61.43 and a 52-week high of $114.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $707.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.75 million. ESAB had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 17.59%. ESAB’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ESAB will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from ESAB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.38%.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

