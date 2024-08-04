Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Downgraded by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer cut shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities downgraded Etsy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Loop Capital downgraded Etsy from a hold rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Etsy from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Etsy from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $59.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.02. Etsy has a 12 month low of $55.08 and a 12 month high of $89.78.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.87 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 10.36%. Etsy’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Toni Thompson Nadal sold 1,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.68, for a total transaction of $94,841.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Etsy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Etsy by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Etsy by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Etsy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Etsy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

