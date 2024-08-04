Eugene A. Hall Sells 12,082 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 12,082 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.84, for a total value of $6,099,476.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,143,389 shares in the company, valued at $577,228,502.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Gartner Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of IT stock opened at $479.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.69, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $449.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $455.15. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.61 and a 1 year high of $509.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 142.05% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gartner by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,974,760 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,277,999,000 after acquiring an additional 60,786 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gartner by 22.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,897,328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $852,014,000 after buying an additional 341,911 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Gartner by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,852,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $835,826,000 after buying an additional 198,274 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Gartner by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,208,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $545,353,000 after acquiring an additional 52,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 920,716 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $415,344,000 after acquiring an additional 143,556 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IT shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $517.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on Gartner from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $521.00.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

