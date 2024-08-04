Euroseas (ESEA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Euroseas to post earnings of $2.49 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The shipping company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.36). Euroseas had a net margin of 54.50% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The business had revenue of $48.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.10 million. On average, analysts expect Euroseas to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Euroseas stock opened at $35.95 on Friday. Euroseas has a one year low of $21.24 and a one year high of $42.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.92. The company has a market cap of $252.01 million, a P/E ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. Euroseas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.76%.

Separately, Noble Financial raised Euroseas to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of March 31, 2024, it had a fleet of 20 containerships with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 777,749 dwt.

