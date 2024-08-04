EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.08

Shares of Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.08 and last traded at $3.09, with a volume of 16229 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on EVEX. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of EVE in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of EVE from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

EVE Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Eve Holding, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EVE

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EVE stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 517,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,484 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.19% of EVE worth $2,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVE Company Profile

Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

