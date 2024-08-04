Evercore ISI Increases eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target to $53.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Evercore ISI from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on eBay from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on eBay in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.25.

Shares of EBAY opened at $56.20 on Thursday. eBay has a 52 week low of $37.17 and a 52 week high of $57.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.24.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

In related news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $402,109.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,837,197.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total value of $111,690.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,324.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $402,109.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,837,197.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,488 shares of company stock valued at $565,910 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of eBay by 7.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,929,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,321,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524,934 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new position in eBay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,557,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in eBay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,777,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,019,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of eBay by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,248,438 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $272,551,000 after buying an additional 1,141,288 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

