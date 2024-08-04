Evercore ISI Lowers Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target to $4,200.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $4,500.00 to $4,200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Booking from $4,300.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Booking from $4,100.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley lowered their target price on Booking from $4,900.00 to $4,650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Booking from $4,600.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,039.73.

Booking stock opened at $3,328.13 on Friday. Booking has a 12 month low of $2,733.04 and a 12 month high of $4,144.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,872.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,690.67. The firm has a market cap of $112.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $39.22 by $2.68. Booking had a negative return on equity of 237.46% and a net margin of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $37.62 EPS. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booking will post 178.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total transaction of $3,050,737.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total transaction of $3,050,737.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $100,556,375.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total value of $812,830.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,157,314.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Booking by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,954,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,718,390,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 4.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 514,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,865,949,000 after buying an additional 21,969 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,742,160,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 376,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,362,000 after acquiring an additional 15,381 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Booking by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 358,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,421,069,000 after acquiring an additional 10,889 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

