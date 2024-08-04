Evercore Raises Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Price Target to $17.00

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Free Report) had its target price raised by Evercore from $15.50 to $17.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Evercore currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised Bausch + Lomb from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James assumed coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.68.

Bausch + Lomb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLCO opened at $16.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.36. Bausch + Lomb has a 1-year low of $13.16 and a 1-year high of $20.06. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of -17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.47.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Bausch + Lomb had a positive return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bausch + Lomb will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Bausch + Lomb

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLCO. Freshford Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bausch + Lomb by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 1,754,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,925,000 after buying an additional 403,062 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bausch + Lomb in the 1st quarter worth about $6,817,000. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bausch + Lomb by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,938,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,066,000 after buying an additional 343,772 shares during the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in Bausch + Lomb in the 1st quarter worth about $5,602,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bausch + Lomb by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 1,206,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,869,000 after buying an additional 273,484 shares during the last quarter. 11.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in the United States, Puerto Rico, China, France, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Poland, South Korea, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Vision Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products comprising over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions, such as eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

