EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) PT Raised to $5.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EVGO. Citigroup reduced their target price on EVgo from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of EVgo in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of EVgo from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EVgo in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on EVgo in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.43.

EVGO opened at $3.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.46. EVgo has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $5.95.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $66.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.40 million. The company’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EVgo will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Badar Khan acquired 125,000 shares of EVgo stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.01 per share, with a total value of $251,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 143,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,186.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of EVgo by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,675,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,158,000 after purchasing an additional 951,272 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in EVgo by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,501,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,114,000 after buying an additional 421,704 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its position in EVgo by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 510,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 152,436 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in EVgo by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 227,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 106,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of EVgo by 32.2% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 317,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 77,354 shares during the period. 17.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

