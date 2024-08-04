ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $40.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EXLS. Wedbush raised ExlService from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on ExlService from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ExlService presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.33.

ExlService Stock Performance

Shares of ExlService stock opened at $34.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.50 and its 200 day moving average is $31.04. ExlService has a 1 year low of $25.17 and a 1 year high of $35.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $436.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.81 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 22.92%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ExlService will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ExlService

In related news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $459,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,616,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,479,075.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ExlService news, insider Vivek Jetley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total value of $121,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 333,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,108,887.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $459,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,616,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,479,075.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,587 shares of company stock worth $4,438,140. 3.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 133,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 52,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of ExlService during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Berry Wealth Group LP boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 7,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 77,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 13,959 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Featured Stories

