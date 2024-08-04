Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 692,617 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.53% of Extreme Networks worth $7,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXTR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Extreme Networks by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,181,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,191,000 after buying an additional 2,191,181 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,267,000. Voss Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 2,170,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,288,000 after purchasing an additional 775,500 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,175,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,808,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks stock opened at $13.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.40. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $32.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.06). Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 37.36%. The company had revenue of $211.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXTR. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Monday, June 10th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.30.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

