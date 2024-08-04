Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share.
Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $116.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $460.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.17.
Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Exxon Mobil
Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.
