FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Stake Reduced by Burney Co.

Burney Co. trimmed its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 19.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.75, for a total transaction of $1,238,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,330,666.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.71, for a total value of $999,186.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,587.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.75, for a total value of $1,238,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,330,666.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,983 shares of company stock worth $9,700,339 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $414.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.75. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $391.84 and a 1 year high of $488.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $414.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $439.47.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $552.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.71 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 23.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FDS shares. Bank of America cut shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $407.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $378.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $432.00.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

