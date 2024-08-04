Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Price Target Increased to $1,850.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $1,500.00 to $1,850.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,264.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $1,725.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $1,113.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,399.45.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,600.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a PE ratio of 84.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.34. Fair Isaac has a twelve month low of $811.99 and a twelve month high of $1,668.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,477.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,333.92.

Fair Isaac declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,255.00, for a total transaction of $1,255,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,503,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,372.12, for a total value of $580,406.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,229 shares in the company, valued at $44,222,055.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,255.00, for a total value of $1,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,503,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,014 shares of company stock worth $21,888,518 in the last three months. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

