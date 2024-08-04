Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $37.18 EPS for the quarter, reports. Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.49 billion during the quarter.

Fairfax Financial Stock Down 5.1 %

FRFHF stock opened at $1,077.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,133.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,093.06. Fairfax Financial has a 12 month low of $781.00 and a 12 month high of $1,179.00. The company has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

