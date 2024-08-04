Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $37.18 EPS for the quarter, reports. Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.49 billion during the quarter.
Fairfax Financial Stock Down 5.1 %
FRFHF stock opened at $1,077.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,133.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,093.06. Fairfax Financial has a 12 month low of $781.00 and a 12 month high of $1,179.00. The company has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.
