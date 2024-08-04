Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Shares Up 14.3%

Shares of Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG – Get Free Report) were up 14.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 813,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 272% from the average daily volume of 218,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Falcon Gold Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

About Falcon Gold

(Get Free Report)

Falcon Gold Corp. generates, acquires, and explores mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and base metal deposits, as well as diamonds. Its flagship project is the Central Canada Gold Mine located approximately 20km southeast of Agnico Eagle's Hammond Reef Gold Deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.