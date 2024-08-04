Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Shares Up 14.3%

Shares of Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG – Get Free Report) were up 14.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 813,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 272% from the average daily volume of 218,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Falcon Gold Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
About Falcon Gold
Falcon Gold Corp. generates, acquires, and explores mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and base metal deposits, as well as diamonds. Its flagship project is the Central Canada Gold Mine located approximately 20km southeast of Agnico Eagle's Hammond Reef Gold Deposit.
