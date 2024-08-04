Falcon Oil & Gas (CVE:FO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.10

Shares of Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (CVE:FO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 22939 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
Falcon Oil & Gas Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$111 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.13.
Falcon Oil & Gas Company Profile
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. The company holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.
