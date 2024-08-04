Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) Shares Down 4.9%

Shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report) fell 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.29. 12,967,208 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 104,982,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $134.18 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIE. Busey Bank bought a new position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the second quarter valued at $252,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 13,329.8% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 503,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 499,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the second quarter worth $420,000. Institutional investors own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

