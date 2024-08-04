FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th.

FB Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 18.6% per year over the last three years. FB Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 20.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect FB Financial to earn $3.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.5%.

FBK stock opened at $44.21 on Friday. FB Financial has a one year low of $27.42 and a one year high of $48.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.92.

A number of research firms recently commented on FBK. StockNews.com raised shares of FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on FB Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Hovde Group upgraded FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $40.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler lowered FB Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on FB Financial from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

