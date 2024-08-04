FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC) Stock Price Down 1.4%

FFW Co. (OTCMKTS:FFWC – Get Free Report) dropped 1.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $33.75 and last traded at $34.00. Approximately 1,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.48.
The company has a market capitalization of $38.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.00.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. FFW’s payout ratio is 30.29%.
FFW Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Crossroads Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, overdraft protection, consumer credit cards, and reorder checks. Its loan products include home equity, auto, RV, boat, motorcycle, and personal loans; mortgage loans; agricultural loans; commercial real estate equipment financing; revolving lines of credit and standby letters of credit; and equipment leasing, as well as commercial lending services.
