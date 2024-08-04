First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) CEO Purchases $10,370.00 in Stock

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Ray Mineer bought 1,000 shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.37 per share, for a total transaction of $10,370.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,186.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

First Guaranty Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of FGBI stock opened at $10.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.56. The company has a market cap of $130.85 million, a P/E ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.39 and a twelve month high of $13.32.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $24.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Guaranty Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of First Guaranty Bancshares

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.61%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. raised its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 73,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 272,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.52% of the company’s stock.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

