First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) to Issue $0.47 Quarterly Dividend

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th.

First Interstate BancSystem has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. First Interstate BancSystem has a payout ratio of 73.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Interstate BancSystem to earn $2.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.7%.

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $28.77 on Friday. First Interstate BancSystem has a 12-month low of $20.81 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.20.

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 8.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 29,499 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $746,029.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,021,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,837,857.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 29,499 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $746,029.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,021,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,837,857.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 209,831 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $5,306,625.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 879,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,251,887.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FIBK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Interstate BancSystem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

