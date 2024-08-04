First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Hits New 12-Month High at $44.90

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXDGet Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $44.90 and last traded at $44.87, with a volume of 147042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.39.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.34.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000.

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

