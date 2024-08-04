First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Hits New 12-Month High at $44.90

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $44.90 and last traded at $44.87, with a volume of 147042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.39.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.34.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

