First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Hits New 12-Month High at $44.90

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $44.90 and last traded at $44.87, with a volume of 147042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.39.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.34.
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%.
About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF
The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.
