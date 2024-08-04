FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

FE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised FirstEnergy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.92.

Shares of FE opened at $42.68 on Thursday. FirstEnergy has a fifty-two week low of $32.18 and a fifty-two week high of $43.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.41. The stock has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.51.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FE. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 77,928,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,009,615,000 after purchasing an additional 9,773,785 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,517,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,423,000 after acquiring an additional 218,165 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,930,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,908,000 after acquiring an additional 82,482 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 3,557,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,152,000 after acquiring an additional 69,512 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,454,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,637,000 after purchasing an additional 590,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

