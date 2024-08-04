Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Price Target Raised to $57.00

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by TD Cowen from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FLS. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Flowserve from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Flowserve from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Flowserve from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.11.

Flowserve Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of Flowserve stock opened at $46.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.07. Flowserve has a 1 year low of $35.31 and a 1 year high of $52.09.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 5.67%. Flowserve’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Flowserve will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.46%.

Insider Activity

In other Flowserve news, CEO Robert Scott Rowe sold 42,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $2,112,604.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 407,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,354,005.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 185.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Flowserve by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Flowserve by 122.4% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Flowserve

(Get Free Report)

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

See Also

